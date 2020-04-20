Netflix's Too Hot to Handle cast: where are they now? 

Fans have been obsessed with Netflix's answer to Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, which puts a group of singletons in a paradise resort with one instruction in order to win the jackpot prize: no intimacy of any kind. Since most viewers spent their weekends in lockdown bingewatching this terrible yet amazing reality show series - we think it's about time to find out what happened to the gang after their abstinent adventure in Mexico came to an end...

Haley Cureton

Sassy pants Haley had very little time for anyone in the house - except Francesca of course - so it wasn't surprising to see Lana kick her out. The blonde Floridian didn't have the greatest time on the show - but was still responsible for one of season one's greatest moments when she and Francesca kissed purely to get back at the rest of the group and try to lose them the money. She has since threatened to "explain everything" following the show, writing: "The tea is hot and the queen of bad vibes will hold back NOTHING." Needless to say, we can't wait.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe had plenty of screen time on the show - probably because as a Brit she has watched Love Island and therefore had a solid idea of how these dating shows drum up drama - but we loved her sweet and caring nature. And her banter, of course. Delighted to be on the show, she previously posted on Instagram: "The secret is out! [...] I am so nervous and exited to be able to share something that I went through with you all, It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it."

Francesca Farago

Oh Francesca. The stunning agent of chaos spent more money during that retreat than the rest of the group put together (but managed to redeem herself at the last second along with her beau, Harry). While it looks like she and Harry aren't an item anymore, the pair definitely appeared to have visited one another in their homes of Queensland, Australia and Vancouver, Canada, and since the show has come out, Francesca's modest 300k followers (we're kidding of course, that's insane), has shot up to nearly 900k.

Rhonda Paul

We entirely shipped Rhonda's relationship with Sharron on the show, particularly as the two of them grew closer and learned to trust one another more - with Sharron eventually FaceTiming Rhona's gorgeous toddler son. Speaking about the experience on Instagram, she wrote: "The wait is over... HOTTEST show coming soon to NETFLIX! This should help ease your isolation."

Nicole O'Brien

Although she didn't make a romantic connection on the show, Nicole was a sweet and supportive friend, particularly to Chloe, and the show wouldn't have been the same without her hilarious quips (particularly when there were couples losing her money left right and centre). Nicole has been enjoying bingewatching the show while social distancing, and wrote: "Thank you so much for all the love and support you amazing people have given me, it means so much."

Lydia Clyma

Lydia was a latecomer to the series, who immediately caught the lovely David's eye. Although it doesn't look like the pair continued their romance following the series (but have remained friendly), Lydia recently promised to answer fan questions about the show on Friday 24 April. Speaking about the series, she wrote: "I'm so excited (and nervous) to be able to share this special journey with you all, that taught me so much about myself over the past year. You'll see me laugh and cry, with my closest friends from all over the world. I hope you're all ready for this crazy rollercoaster of a series."

Madison Wyborny

Madison was on the show very briefly as one of the new girls hoping to strike up romance at the resort. However, it was not meant to be. Apart from having 'Too Hot to Handle' in her bio, it looks like the California girl didn't love her experience on the show, as there is no mention of her time there on her profile. Madison is still modelling and is currently based on LA, so who knows - maybe she and Bryce could go and have a catchup!

David Birtwistle

Lovely David won our hearts with his respective treatment of his fellow contestants, and his close friendship with Sharron. As a fitness and nutrition coach, David has been doing plenty of live workouts during lockdown, and recently wrote: "Working out with my friends and family is one of the joys of life. Although it can suck at times and hurts, you know that going through those times of struggle with others makes you stronger. Going through the @toohotnetflix retreat with everyone else was defo challenging at times and took me out my comfort zone in a big way. But that challenge is what made me grow in such a big way and has helped to shape my outlook on life now."

Sharron Townsend

After initially being daunted by the task that Lana put to him, Sharron arguably grew as a person the most out of the group - and made a real connection with the lovely Rhonda. It looks like the couple might even still be dating - as Sharron has tagged Rhonda in several Instagram Stories about the show.

Harry Jowsey

The cheeky Aussie fell head over heels in love with Francesca, and despite saying he would move to Vancouver, it looks like he is still very much living in Queensland and has his own clothing line called 'Naughty Possums'. No wonder he said it so much on the show!

Matthew Smith

Matthew bowed out of the show early because 'sometimes the teacher must teach the way' AKA he had terrible game and couldn't get any of the girls interested in him. The author/actor/model wrote about the experience on Instagram, and promised there will be more details in the coming weeks. Could we be on course for a reunion episode? Speaking of his experience, Matthew said: "First and foremost - thank you to everyone for the love and support! The response has been truly incredible. . I know that there have been a lot of questions asked, and I plan on answering them all through press interviews that will be released over the next few week. Keep your eyes pealed, more to come."

