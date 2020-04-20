With little else to do, many are enjoying the discovery of new gems to watch at the moment and Netflix is the perfect place to do so. They've provided a number of titles and shows and one of those is Time Trap – a hugely gripping sci-fi film that was first released in 2017. The film stars Andrew Wilson, Cassidy Gifford and Brianne Howey and focuses on a group of students who go on an epic journey in search of their missing professor. Many fans of the film are wanting to know whether there'll be a follow-up film, here's all the details…

Will there be a Time Trap 2?

There's yet to be confirmation from the film's creators on a second film, despite the desire for it from fans. According to film blog The Cinemaholic, the movie "didn't perform well at the box office" meaning a follow up would be unlikely. However, now that streaming giant Netflix has acquired the film, the cult-like fan base and popularity could rise even further – leading to an increase in demand for a follow up to their mysterious story. In other words, watch this space…

The eerie sci-fi film is available to watch on Netflix now

What is Time Trap about?

Time Trap follows a group of students from Texas. After their favourite archaeology professor, Hopper, goes missing without any explanation, the youngsters seek to find out the truth for themselves. After setting off on a journey to find him they venture into a deep cave in remote Texas, where they think Hopper has gone missing, only to discover that, here, time works a little differently. In the cave, the group ends up in a time continuum, where time passes much slower than in real life. With no way out, they soon realise that they're trapped and time on the outside continues to move at a normal, faster pace.

