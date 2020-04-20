The first series of Belgravia on ITV may be over, but viewers were loving the show so much that they're already wanting a second instalment of the period drama. The show, written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, is based on the scandal and secrets of those living in the upper echelons of London society. The plot gripped viewers from the start as the story behind the Trenchard and Brockenhurst familial ties were explored and exposed complete with a stellar cast including Tamsin Greig, Phillip Glenister and Dame Harriet Walter. Find out if we'll be treated to some more gripping period drama…

WATCH: Belgravia on ITV - could it return for second series?

Will there be a series two of Belgravia?

ITV have yet to confirm whether they'll be a second instalment of the drama. Julian himself however, did explain the possibility of more episodes. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the series launch earlier this year, the writer discussed the prospect of a second series. He explained: "For me, this is a completed story. Although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I'm not sure that we know that definitive answer to that really. We'll have to see if anyone wants anymore."

The series finale of Belgravia was a gripping watch

And it seems that viewers at home are certainly wanting more. Many took to social media to demand more from the show. One person tweeted: "We loved the final episode of #Belgravia - fantastic writing, brilliant acting - pleased the grandmothers successfully schemed a happy ending for Charles and Maria. Hoping for a second series!" While another said: "Last episode of #Belgravia @ITV tonight, really enjoyed it. A little bit of light during these tough times. Thank you #JulianFellowes More please!"

Viewers are hoping for a second series of the show

How did Belgravia end?

The story of Charles Pope and his connection to the Brockenhurst and Trenchard family has gripped viewers from the start and luckily the story was tied up at the end. After finding out who Charles Pope was really was, John Bellasis hatched a fatal plan to ensure that he remained the rightful heir to his uncle's estate, planning to kill Charles Pope and James Trenchard. However, Oliver Trenchard then went to Charles' and his father's aid just in time. Eventually it was revealed that Charles is the rightful heir and he was able to marry his true love, Lady Maria Grey. Despite this story ending neatly – the story between John Bellasis and Oliver Trenchard's wife Susan (who's pregnant with John's child) continues, giving scope for a second series.

