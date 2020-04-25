Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon reveals whether she wants more kids Does the Britain's Got Talent judge want to be a mummy for the third time?

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has got her hands full with daughters Azura, six, and eight-month-old Anaya - but that doesn't mean that she isn't ready for more children! The stunning TV personality, 41, opened up about the prospect of welcoming another child while chatting on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher.

She explained: "Why wouldn't I want another baby? I have days when I say absolutely no way, two is great, this is manageable. Then I have other days where the joy and the love... That's what you're constantly at battle with because you think why wouldn't I want another baby, they're amazing and then another day where you're like I'm going to pull my hair out and I'm going to go crazy, absolutely not, no way!"

The mum-of-two added that she would be sad at the thought of never breastfeeding again, saying: "I've had that feeling of, 'Am I never going to be pregnant again? Am I never going to breastfeed again?' And that in itself is quite a sad feeling because I don't want that part to end in my life because it's so beautiful then there's the other voice that says, 'Well you've experienced it in all its glory so just chill.'"

Alesha regularly posts snaps of her daughters on Instagram, and recently celebrated little Anaya turning eight months old! Sharing a photo of her beautiful child, she wrote: "Baby girl is 8 months old today! Where did the time go!? Thanks aunty @laurysmith for my cool outfit & @sophiawebster for my super cute #sophiawebstermini shoe." She also shared a snap of Azura giving her little sister a sweet kiss on the cheek, and captioned the post: "My puddings."

