See BGT judge Alesha Dixon's sweet family photo album The BGT star has the most gorgeous family!

Alesha Dixon is one of our favourite ever BGT judges, and we love hearing what she has to say to contestants week after week.

The star has proven to be a hugely popular addition to the BGT judging panel ever since she joined the show in 2012, and in that time she has welcomed not one, but two children!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alesha Dixon opens up about baby number three

While Alesha prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has on occasion shared some photos of her young daughters, and her longterm partner, Azuka Ononye.

Take a look at some of her most beautiful family photos…

Alesha Dixon shared the first Instagram photo of baby Azura in October 2013

It was announced that Alesha was expecting her first baby with former backing dancer Azuka Onoye in June 2013, and on her 35th birthday in October that year she confirmed she had given birth to daughter Azura Sienna.

Fans didn't have to wait too long until their first glimpse of her newborn; in March 2014 she uploaded her first Instagram photo of Azura, showing her in a baby bouncer watching her mum get glammed up for work.

A few weeks later came a close-up photo of Azura rocking a headband while in her high chair.

Little Azura rocking a headband

In October 2014, the TV star chose to share a sweet photo from her date night with Azuka, showing the private pair posing for a selfie together in the audience at a concert.

She later shared a touching message for her other half on Instagram, alongside a blurry photo showing Azuka kissing her cheek. "I don't usually do this on here but really felt the need to share it! @azukaononye I LOVE YOU! Thank you for always being there and holding my hand....always supporting me...even when I am grumpy! (Which is rare!) Whatever happens next week....I have already won," she wrote.

Alesha and Azuka on their concert date night

In February 2016 came the first family photo showing Alesha, Azuka and Azura all posing together for a selfie, with little Azura cheekily sticking out her tongue.

The proud mum was quickly inundated with comments from fans, with a number commenting on the similarities between Alesha and Azura.

Then, in December 2016, Alesha again put the spotlight on her partner, sharing a collage in celebration of his birthday. "Happy Birthday to my Superhero," she sweetly captioned her post.

The star shared a collage for Azuka's birthday

Alesha's devotion to her family was especially evident on Mother's Day in 2017.

She shared an adorable picture showing her kissing her little girl, which she captioned: "To be called 'Mum' and to be your 'Mother' is the Biggest blessing of My Life!!! Happy Mother's Day."

A short time later, Alesha shared another sweet mother-daughter photo, showing her and Azura wearing matching dresses. "This embroidered dress is so delicious I had one made for Azura!" she told fans.

The BGT star and her mini-me, Azura

In January 2019, Alesha posted a picture showing Azura sitting on her lap in the BGT studio, with the little girl wearing a pair of headphones and beaming.

And it was in the same studio that Alesha's second pregnancy was announced live on Britain's Got Talent by hosts Ant and Dec! The couple welcomed daughter Anaya Safiya in August 2019, and less than two months after her birth, Alesha shared the first snapshot.

The first photo of the couple's second daughter, Anaya

"Anaya Safiya, born 20.08.19. 7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet," she wrote. In November came another adorable picture showing her baby girl cuddling up to her toy bunny, a little smile on her face.

Alesha's fans were won over by her recent family photos

Alesha kicked off 2020 by sharing the first family photo featuring little Anaya. "4 is the magic number!" she captioned the picture which showed Alesha and Azuka in bed with their two girls. The picture proved to be a huge hit with her fans – as did a picture Alesha shared earlier this month which captured Azura kissing her baby sister on the cheek.