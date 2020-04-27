Viewers spot rare glimpse of Alison Hammond's son Aiden on This Morning

Alison Hammond appeared on Monday's This Morning via video link for a special chat with her co-presenters when viewers spotted a rare glimpse of her son, Aiden. The mum-of-one, who lives in Birmingham with her 15-year-old son, could be seen chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about life in lockdown in front of some lovely family photographs in which her son could be seen.

WATCH: Alison Hammond's son interrupts her Tik Tok

The 45-year-old TV favourite usually keeps her family life private, but Alison did reveal that while living in lockdown, she's been enjoying bonding with her son more. "I am being really positive throughout this," she began, adding: "What's lovely about it is that everybody's doing it, we're not doing it on our own and I'm just taking comfort in that really and also the fact that im bonding more with my son, we go on bike rides now we never did that before so there are some really great things that are coming out of this."

Alison's son could be seen in a sweet snap behind the presenter

Alison also candidly spoke about how she was finding home-schooling her son in lockdown, and was brutally honest about its challenges. "I'll be honest with you, I am the worst teacher, I've got the biggest respect for teachers, I mean im constantly saying, 'Come on let's get on our work this is our time now' and he's like, 'Alright I'll be ten minutes' and I'm like, 'Alright then'". She went on: "[But] also he's quite independent now he's 15, so he's kind of taking most of the responsibility on himself and I'm kinda glad that he's not younger because I'd be rubbish, absolutely rubbish."

Although Alison normally favours keeping Aiden out of the spotlight, this isn't the first time that fans have spotted him. The mum-of-one was completing a Tik Tok challenge when her son walked in during filming. The teen can be seen looking at his mum, who promptly bursts into laughter when she realises she's been caught. Alison quipped: "When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed."

