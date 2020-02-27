Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reduced This Morning viewers to tears on Thursday after they made an incredibly sweet gesture to one lucky competition winner. During a game of Dosh on your Doorstep with Alison Hammond, viewer Melissa was chosen to play for the chance to win £1,000. Melissa explained that if she won, the money would come in handy as she has recently become engaged to her partner of ten years after a tough year. Melissa explained how she has been mostly confined to her house following a car accident which has left her on crutches while she awaits a mobility scooter.

After hearing her story, Holly and Phil admitted they would cheat during the game if necessary to make sure Melissa won the money. However, she didn't need their help and won the £1,000 all by herself. Touched by her story and reaction to her winning, Holly and Phil decided to add £1,000 of their own money to Melissa's prize pot, which understandably, left the lucky winner in tears. Phillip said: "We love her so much, and we don't do this very often but because she's such an amazing winner, and because she's had such a rough time, Holly and I are going to add another £1,000 to her winnings."

But Holly and Phil weren't done there. After hearing from Alison that Melissa has been struggling to find a wedding dress because of her disability, Phil insisted that the This Morning team will take over the search and help her find the perfect dress for her big day. "We'll do it! Alison," Phil said. "She doesn't need a shop we've got an amazing team down here who can do it for her. We'll sort it, she can come here." Holly added while choking back tears: "Come in, we'll help you, we'll help you."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a sweet gesture on Thursday's show

Viewers at home were overcome with emotion over the touching gesture, with one commenting: "Ohh Alison at her BEST… (Hugging face) what a lovely moment for your competition winner extra £1000… and a Wedding dress, what a lovely morning visit that was. Great." Another added: "Well done all of you. That was so lovely. Brought a tear to my eye. Hope Melissa has a great wedding day." While a third said: "DoshonyourDoorstep with Melissa and Alison was so lovely and had me in tears at the end. I wish her and her Fiancé every happiness for a wonderful wedding day and in the future."

