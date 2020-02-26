Alison Hammond has done some brilliant interviews in her time on This Morning (Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, anyone?), but fans are saying that she has truly outdone herself while chatting to her latest celeb interviewee - a tree. The interview, which aired on Wednesday morning, was an instant hit with viewers, with many taking to Twitter to discuss the brilliant TV presenter.

WATCH: Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning

With one suggesting that Alison should be given her own chat show, others confirmed that the 45-year-old is a national treasure. One person wrote: "Love Alison. How she didn’t burst in to her infectious laugh I don’t know," while another added: "Glad Alison Hammond is trending for all good reasons. She is a gem. A human unmatched."

READ: Alison Hammond reveals impressive weight loss technique in gruelling new video

Alison Hammond interviewed a tree on This Morning

The former I'm a Celebrity campmate had a chit chat with the Allerton Oak, an oak tree in Calderstones Park in Liverpool which is currently nominated for European Tree of the Year. It is thought to be an incredible 1000 years old, but Alison took the daunting task of chatting to such an old interviewee in her stride. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio, she said: "Let's go and interview the tree. I've never done this before. I've interviewed Hollywood superstars, but never a tree."

READ: Alison Hammond shares rare photo of teenage son Aiden during fun family trip

Speaking to the tree, she asked: "Obviously you are up for this amazing, prestigious title. How does it feel to be nominated for The European Tree of the Year?" 'Tree whisperer' Holly Worton replied: "It feels very exciting. It's an honour to be recognised in this way." Alison then asked if the other trees get jealous, to which Holly replied: "No, because this is a community, and the more people that come to see me will come to see them as well."