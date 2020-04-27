Bradley Walsh and son Barney managed to catch Holly Willoughby out on Monday morning in a hilarious prank. The Chase presenter and his eldest called into This Morning for a phone-in segment pretending to have a rather bizarre home-schooling problem, fooling Holly in the process. The funny phone call saw Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield holding back giggles and looking confused before all was revealed. Watch the video to see the hilarious moment...

WATCH: Hilarious moment Bradley Walsh and son Barney prank Holly Willoughby

After the advert break, Holly was still none-the-wiser, telling viewers: "Just now we spoke to family that were having a difficult time in lockdown with home-schooling, we have contacted them and making sure everything's okay and we're just giving them a bit more advice," before Phillip then revealed the truth!

READ: Holly Willoughby's daisy print Ghost dress totally wowed This Morning fans

Bradley and his son could then be seen via video link at home before they explained: "Well basically we're making a show from our shed, we're actually in our shed now and it was Barney's idea to call you up and try and prank call you so that's what we did!" The TV host added: "I just wondered if you'd sussed it out because twice I called you Polly!" Well played guys!

