After a nail-biting string of episodes last week which saw Felix Westwood (played by Richard Blackwood) get attacked by a mystery assailant, the Hollyoaks plot thickened on Monday night after his son, Mitchell, was arrested for the assault. However, despite Mitchell having a motive for harming Felix after he abandoned him and his two siblings when they were young children, it was in fact his brother Toby that committed the crime, leaving fans furious as they watched Mitchell's wrongful arrest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini delights fans with hilarious dance video

Many took to Twitter to vent their frustration after watching Mitchell's wrongful reprimand as a result of his sister Celeste "framing" him. Celeste had given the police a false alibi for Toby's whereabouts on the night of the attack, leaving Mitchell to take the fall. One person wrote: "How could she do this to Mitchell!!!!!!!" While another said: "I can't stand Celeste, Mitchell has done nothing to them but try and get to know them."

MORE: Who is Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood? All you need to know plus his surprising connection to Naomi Campbell

Mitchell was arrested for attacking his dad Felix

Plenty of other fans of the soap echoed anger towards Celeste, who could be seen comforting Toby in the First Look episode, promising to keep him out of prison. Another viewer tweeted: "Mitchel better not get done for this Celeste and Toby doing this to there [sic] own brother what scum", and another vented: "NO Mitchell's he's totally INNOCENT," while another simply wrote: "Celeste dropped Mitchell in it noooo." Toby attacked his father in an alley after finding out that his father and sold him and his siblings when they were children.

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals this Hollyoaks star gave her away on her wedding day

And Tuesday's instalment is set to be another tense episode. In the First Look episode on E4, Celeste could be seen comforting her brother, resolving to keep Toby out of prison. On Tuesday's episode, Felix is due to wake in hospital and wants to make amends. But will he remember what happened that night? And will he reveal the truth?

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4. First Look episodes air on E4 at 7pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.