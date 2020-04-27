Who's in the cast of Normal People? Find out full list here Are you watching the BBC drama?

After much anticipation, the BBC adaption of Irish author Sally Rooney's second novel Normal People has arrived. The book won a multitude of praise and awards including Waterstones Book of the Year and was longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction, so given its immense popularity it's no wonder a TV adaption was welcomed. For those wanting a binge, the entire series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, but if you prefer to watch slow-and-steady, the 12-part drama is being shown via double episodes on BBC One every Monday. Want to know who's involved before you get started? Here's the cast list...

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Marianne Sheridan

Taking the lead role is Daisy Edgar-Jones. Daisy is playing Marianne – a young Irish outcast who's struggling with a social life, but gets to know fellow schoolmate Connell through her mum employing his mum as a cleaner. Daisy will be recognised by TV drama lovers as she has appeared in shows such as Cold Feet, Gentleman Jack and Silent Witness.

Marianne is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal – Connell Waldron

Playing Marianne's love-interest Connell is Paul Mescal. Connell ends up engaging in an unlikely relationship with Marianne in the drama all about navigating young love, university and judgement from others. Paul's adaption of Connell is his first major TV role but the Irish actor has also done theatre work.

Paul Mescal plays Connell

Sarah Greene – Lorraine

Lorraine is Connell's mum and is played by Irish actress Sarah Greene. Sarah is a Tony award-winning actress who has appeared in shows such as Dublin Murders, Penny Dreadful, Ransom and Rebellion.

Sarah Greene plays Connell's mum Lorraine

Aislin McGuckin – Denise

Denise is Marianne's troubled mum Denise. A mum who was physically abused by her husband, Denise now struggles with the relationship between her and her children, and her children's relationships with each other. Playing Denise is Aislin McGuckin who has appeared in shows such as Outlander, The Miniaturist and David Copperfield.

Denise is Marianne's mum

Frank Blake – Alan

Alan is Marianne's cruel and aggressive older brother. The pair often find themselves locking horns for many reasons, including Marianne's relationship with Connell. Playing Alan is Frank Blake who has had parts in shows such as Game of Thrones and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Marianne has a troubled relationship with her brother Alan

Leah McNamara – Rachel

Rachel is the popular girl at school that has a crush on Connell, and can't stand it whenever he pays Marianne any attention. Playing Rachel is Leah McNamara who has appeared in TV shows like Vikings and Dublin Murders.

Rachel is interested in Connell

Sebastian De Souza – Gareth

Gareth is Marianne's first boyfriend at University. He's played by Sebastian De Souza who has appeared in Skins, Ophelia and Medici.

Aoife Hinds – Helen

Helen is Connell's girlfriend after Marianne. She'll be played by actress Aoife Hinds who has also appeared in Derry Girls and Cheat.

