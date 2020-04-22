Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals this Hollyoaks star gave her away on her wedding day Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married in a surprise ceremony in 2018

Charley Webb has surprised fans by revealing that not only is she related to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas – but he also gave her away on her wedding day. The Emmerdale actress shared two throwback photos in honour of Jamie's birthday on Tuesday, including one of the moment Jamie walked her down the aisle at her surprise wedding to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

The actor – who is known for playing Warren Fox in the Channel 4 soap – looked incredibly proud as he linked arms with Charley, while dressed in a cobalt blue three-piece suit. Guests including Charley's co-stars Fiona Wade and Jane Cox can be seen applauding as she makes her way down the aisle, shortly after surprising them by revealing she was getting married and not celebrating her 30th birthday as they had been told.

Charley Webb shared a photo of herself with Jamie Lomas on her wedding day

"It's my big brother's birthday today. The most ridiculously overprotective big brother there is. Literally drives me mad everyday but I do love him," Charley told fans, many of whom didn't know the family connection between the two soap stars. "Wow never knew you were siblings," one wrote. "Can't believe you are brother and sister!" another commented.

Charley's throwback wedding photo comes just days after her husband Matthew shared another of his own, showing the moment they surprised their friends and family by revealing they were getting married. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of their announcement, Matthew said it is "One of my favourite pictures EVER". The image shows Charley and Matthew sharing a hug, while their two young sons looked to the camera in shock.

Emmerdale co-stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married in 2018

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!" Matthew explained. "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys faces caught on camera are priceless. Lockdown's not too bad with these lot, and the new addition of Ace obviously."

