Who is Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood? All you need to know plus his surprising connection to Naomi Campbell The actor joined Hollyoaks earlier this year

He may have only made his first appearance on Hollyoaks last month, but Richard Blackwood is no stranger to soap land. Prior to heading Merseyside, the 47-year-old could be found in Albert Square as he was best known for playing Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders from 2015 until 2018. But away from soaps, Richard has also had a career in TV presenting and music. He also has a very famous family member. Want to know more? Here's what we know…

Richard Blackwood bio

Richard started his career in presenting. In 1999, he began fronting his own Channel 4 programme The Richard Blackwood Show which consisted of stand-up comedy, pranks and celebrity interviews. He also appeared as a presenter on MTV Select alongside actress Donna Air. Richard has also enjoyed a music career, scoring a number three single with the song "Mama Who Da Man." In the acting world, Richard has appeared in Holby City, Brass Eye, Ed Stone Is Dead and EastEnders. He's also appeared in stage shows such as Shrek and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals this Hollyoaks star gave her away on her wedding day

Richard is now starring in Hollyoaks

Richard Blackwood connection to Naomi Campbell

Richard's very famous family member is world-famous supermodel Naomi Campbell. In the 1980s, Richard's father Cliff married Naomi's mother Valerie. However, the couple split some years later. The actor has spoken out about their relationship before. In a previous interview with the Guardian, he explained: "We were closer when we were younger - then my dad and her mum split up. She's got her life to lead, and I have my own."

MORE: 16 surprising Hollyoaks real-life wedding and engagement photos

Richard's dad married Naomi's mum in the 1980s

He added: "Remember, we are only together for a short space of time; our parents were together for only seven years. But we speak from time to time. Naomi's good people. She was a good sister for a long time. She saw me at the clubs. We still talk."

Richard Blackwood role in Hollyoaks

In January 2020, it was announced that the 47-year-old would be joining Hollyoaks as Felix Westwood and he made his first appearance at the end of March. The actor gave a glimpse of his character while appearing on Good Morning Britain recently. "He's a dark character," he explained. "He grew in a children's home and you find throughout the story there are things that happened that conditioned him to be how he is. He's a bit desensitised from emotion in that sense."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.