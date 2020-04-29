While many TV shows have been postponed due to the lockdown, Strictly Come Dancing bosses have remained optimistic that the show will go on - but it might have to make some major changes. Speaking on a virtual panel for the Edinburgh TV Festival, director of content Charlotte Moore explained that the series may have to go ahead without an audience.

The judges might be the only audience in the 2020 series

She said: "I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true. When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience. The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"

Charlotte continued: "I think inevitably things are going to change." The show will certainly be very different this year, as Strictly pros Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard have also confirmed that they have now left the series. However, Kevin is clearly still very fond of the dancing competition, as he discussed it with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley in the latest instalment of his podcast. Opening up about how she was vocal about having Kevin as a partner on the show, Stacey explained: "I imagine at some point, total speculation, that you were meant to have Lauren [Steadman] or Katie [Piper] and they were going to put me with AJ. I pushed for you for whatever reason. If I hadn't been so vocal, I wouldn't have gotten you. I really wanted you. You're so nurturing and patient."

Kevin previously told The Sun: "Last year with Stacey in the salsa circle, I was going for it – bang, bang, bang – overdoing it. At one point we were on a coffee break and AJ [Pritchard] interrupted us in the middle of us talking and took her away, because he wanted to get to know her and see what she was about." Referencing AJ's brother Curtis, Kevin then quipped: "I was like, 'It's not Love Island, mate!'"