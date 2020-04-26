Stacey Dooley's love life: everything you need to know about her relationships The Stacey Dooley Investigates star is currently dating Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has had a very successful career to date. Her hard-hitting BBC Three series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, delves into a number of social issues, including child labour and her upcoming episode, Stacey Dooley Investigates: Costa Del Narcos – which sees her investigate how southern Spain has become the main gateway for drugs into Europe. But it wasn't until her turn on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 that her profile really took off – when she lifted the Glitterball trophy with her dance partner, Kevin Clifton. The pair were catapulted into the limelight further when their working relationship blossomed into romance, even though Stacey was dating boyfriend Sam Tucknott at the time. What exactly do we know about her love life? Keep reading to find out…

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met on the set of Strictly, which they won, in 2018

Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend?

Stacey is in a relationship with former Strictly star Kevin Clifton. The couple met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball Trophy. Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019. Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July, she spoke publicly for the first time about boyfriend Kevin.

"Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy," the 32-year-old told The Guardian. "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about Kevin. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton live together in London

MORE: Stacey Dooley's Scandi-style home is stunning – take a look inside

Stacey and Kevin now live together in London and have since become more open about their relationship. While they may not delve too deep into it, the couple now share videos of each other messing around on Instagram and there are the occasional cute couple selfies. Stacey has even appeared on Kevin's podcast and has praised his appearances in numerous musicals. The lovebirds have even hinted that they are working on a future project together. Earlier this month, Kevin shared a photo of himself leaning on a piano in a rehearsal room, with Stacey standing behind professional camera equipment wearing headphones, suggesting she was directing her partner for one of his first post-Strictly projects.

The couple haven't lost their love for dancing together either. Last month they made a joint appearance on The Steph Show and revealed they have been giving virtual ballroom lessons to a lucky friend of theirs! Kevin even admitted that Stacey is constantly dancing. He told host Steph McGovern: "Stacey does more dancing than me, she doesn't stop, she puts some music on and does some dancing round the flat, and it's annoying if anything."

Stacey and Kevin share more PDAs now than before

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares a peek inside her romantic holiday with Kevin Clifton

Who is Stacey Dooley's ex-boyfriend?

Stacey dated personal trainer and former semi-professional footballer Sam Tucknott for five years before they split in April 2019. They met in 2014 at a boxing gym and lived together in Brighton with their bulldog Bernie, who Sam now has custody of. He was a frequent visitor in the Strictly audience and was at the final to see Stacey and Kevin crowned champions.

Stacey Dooley dated Sam Tucknott for five years

Sam gave a tell-all interview shortly after the end of their romance, claiming the "blame is with Kevin" for their break-up. He claimed that he found out about Stacey and Kevin's relationship when he saw a text message from the dancer to Stacey saying "I love you". After their split, Sam claimed he was planning to propose to Stacey.

After Sam's explosive interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.