Everybody has fallen in love with Normal People. The BBC adaption of Sally Rooney's hugely successful novel sees Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star as the lead roles Marianne and Connell and suddenly we all want to know everything about them – including whether heartthrob Connell Waldron (played by Paul Mescal) is single in real life. We've done some investigating and we're here to give you all the answers you need...

WATCH: The official trailer for Normal People here

Is Paul Mescal who plays Connell single?

By the looks of it, yes! The actor doesn't have a public girlfriend, and there don’t seem to be any loved-up selfies on his social media. However, given that he's now reached TV fame, we're don't see that single status lasting long.

Paul plays Connell in the critically acclaimed Normal People

Who is Paul Mescal?

Paul is a 24-year-old actor from Ireland. He was born in Maynooth and raised by parents Paul and Dearbhla and has one sister and one brother. Before diving into the world of acting, it seems Paul was geared up for a successful football career. He played for the Kildare under 21 team and was reportedly praised as a defender, but stopped the sport due to an injury. Fun fact: Paul actually went to the same university as his character Connell. He studied for a Bachelors in acting at The Lir Academy which is part of Trinity College Dublin, and graduated in 2017.

Paul stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the BBC drama

What else has Paul Mescal been in?

Playing Connell Waldron in Normal People is Paul's first major role but the actor has enjoyed other projects, including in short films Happyish and Bump. Before Normal People, however, most of Paul's acting work was for the theatre. He's been lucky to appear in shows in the West End as well as in Dublin and Kilkenny. His theatre credits include playing Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby, Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream and in other shows such as The Plough and the Stars and A Portrait of the Artists as a Young Man.

