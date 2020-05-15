Normal People star Paul Mescal has shot to overnight stardom after appearing in the hugely popular BBC Three series, which of course means that his family would want to watch the show - despite the risqué content! Speaking about whether his family tuned into the intimate scenes between his character Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Marianne on The Graham Norton Show, he said: "My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits."

He continued: "[She told her] that when she felt those were about to happen she should go off and do something else. In episode two when we started kissing she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all. I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time!"

Speaking about the huge success of the show, which has now had 30 million viewers, Daisy said: "It’s hard to believe people like it when we’re sitting in our bedrooms. It’s surreal." Paul added: "That’s not even a number I can compute. It sounds really good and brilliant but it’s not something either of us anticipated. It’s just been good news after good news. It’s crazy!"

Paul clearly has a close knit family, as he regularly shares snaps of his siblings, Nell and Donnacha. In a video of himself singing, Paul captioned: "My sister @nellmescal is better than me!" She poked fun at the clip, commenting: "Coming for my brand." Donnacha, in turn, shared snaps of himself visiting Paul on set, writing: "Tough being this cool all the time." Paul commented on the post, joking: "Giving me notes."

