Viewers couldn't get enough of Connell and Marianne, the star-crossed lovers played so brilliantly by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in BBC Three show Normal People. So it was a special treat to watch the pair reunite as part of Irish television's RTÉ Does Comic Relief on Friday night – and to see them joined by the standout star of season two of Fleabag, to boot!

The new clip saw shy Connell trying to express his feelings for his on-off girlfriend in a Catholic confessional. "I'm in love, Father, but it's complicated," he shared, to which the priest responded: "Tell me about it," and the camera revealed Connell was talking to Fleabag's 'Hot Priest', played by Andrew Scott.

Normal People star Paul Mescal's amazing acting throwback

Connell went on to talk about his complicated relationship with Marianne, saying: "I feel like I'm causing pain to the person I love. When I try to express how I'm feeling at the time that's when things get confused." The Priest replied: "I get it. When it's good, it feels so good. Her kisses just taste so sweet. It's almost like being tested. You lie awake at night and you just lie there wondering is this some cosmic challenge that you're being burdened with in order to audit your soul..."

As he kept talking and Connell struggled to get a word in, Marianne turned up and shared that she'd never been to confession and in fact didn't "believe in the concept of sin". But she admitted she had done something wrong, saying that she stole something because she was "angry with someone who hurt me". Naturally, this turned out to be one of the most iconic pieces of jewellery ever shown on screen – Connell's chain!

Fans loved the relationship between Normal People's Connell and Marianne

The Priest suggested that any bad feelings between the pair could perhaps best be solved by a song, and the three of them broke out into a heartrending acapella rendition of Tracy Chapman's song Baby Can I Hold You, which was a hit for Boyzone in 1998.

Viewers loved the brief return of the Normal People characters (and the Hot Priest) to TV, gushing about their appearance on social media. One Twitter user wrote: "Give a raise to those who made this happen," while others added: "THIS IS PERFECTION," and: "The Normal People skit for Comic Relief was EVERYTHING!!"

