The stars from Normal People will be helping to inspire a new generation of actors in their latest roles. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who play Marianne and Connell on the Irish drama, are set to deliver a virtual address to MetFilm School students. The institution, which has campuses in London and Berlin, is providing distance-learning to students during the pandemic.

As well as standard lectures, the university has launched masterclasses from a wide range of people working in the TV and film industries, including The Two Popes and Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce and Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack screenwriter Sally Wainwright. Paul, 24, and 22-year-old Daisy will join their ranks, speaking to the students on 9 June and no doubt there will be plenty of interest in what they have to say!

Normal People has been a huge hit for BBC Three, and the lead performers have won praise from critics and audiences alike for both their acting talent and their commitment to the series' steamy love scenes. Daisy even admitted that her boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Varey, found it a bit strange to watch at times. Talking on a recent episode of Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail, the actress said: "My boyfriend was amazing because what a tricky thing to watch."

The on-screen couple has been very popular with viewers

She went on: "He loves the series, thank goodness, that's something I'm very relieved about, but there was a moment in episode six where he was like 'this is a bit weird! Oh, this is weird!' and we all had to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine!" Whatever Daisy and Paul's advice for new performers involves, the Director of MetFilm School, Jonny Persey, says that the coronavirus pandemic has emphasised how much we still need storytellers.

He said: "The unfamiliar territory that we found ourselves in has heightened our use of technology which the students are already familiar with, but it’s not just about the technical craft of making films, it’s the ability to tell a story. And right now we need those stories to help us make sense of what’s happening in the world."

