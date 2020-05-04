A new Twilight novel has been announced and Twitter has had the best reaction Are you looking forward to the new Twilight novel told from Edward's perspective?

Twelve years after Bella and Edward found their happily ever after in the final Twilight book, Breaking Dawn, Stephanie Meyer has announced that she will be releasing a brand new novel from the series. Naturally, the Twittersphere poked fun at the announcement, while many revealed that they were thrilled that there was another novel in the works. The upcoming book, Midnight Sun, will see the events of Twilight told from Edward's perspective.

The story will be told from Edward's perspective

Tweeting about the news, one person wrote: "Am I a 33 year old woman super pumped to read the new Twilight book? You betcha." Another person added: "I cannot believe #midnightsun is actually happening, 12 year old me printing out the leaked manuscript is SHOOK." A third person joked: "Edward Cullen literally died in a pandemic, and now he returns while we are in the middle of one. That's iconic."

Fans joked about Robert's reaction

Plenty were also quick to joke about Robert Pattinson's reaction to the news, who played Edward in the five film series, and was thought to not have enjoyed the role that launched him into stardom. One person wrote: "Robert Pattinson must be so mad lol dude about to become Batman and here comes Stephanie Meyer with another Twilight book." Another person added: "Mr Robert Pattinson didn't build an arthouse film career to be haunted like this."

READ: Five cinema releases you can watch at home right now

Speaking about publishing the book on Good Morning America via video chat, Stephanie said: "I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more." Publisher Little Brown said that the book is based on "the classic myth of Hades and Persephone" as it focuses on Edward's perspective on meeting Bella.

READ: The best streaming services to watch when you’re bored of Netflix