Five cinema releases you can watch at home right now

The movie world has had to drastically change following the coronavirus virus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the UK - meaning that films that would have usually made a major splash at the cinema have been released for home streaming much sooner. As such, we have put together some of the most critically acclaimed blockbuster cinema releases over the last few months that are available for streaming right now. Check out the top five films to add to your must-watch list and click below to rent or buy...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final instalment of the Skywalker saga sees Rey and Kylo Ren come face-to-face with who they truly are and can be - while the rebel gang including Poe Dameron, Finn and the adorable BB-8 fight to bring an end to the dastardly First Order. The finale ties all of the loose ends of the epic series together nicely, and is a thrilling watch that will certainly distract from lockdown for a few hours!

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss stars as a domestic abuse surviver who is shocked to learn that her genius ex-boyfriend has taken his own life. However, after some strange occurrences she begins to believe that he has learned how to make himself invisible and is now stalking her. Is he really there, or is she losing her mind? Watch this nail-biting thriller to find out...

Military Wives

Fancy an instant British classic? The story follows a group of women who join up to start a choir while their partners serve in Afghanistan. The film is based on the real-life story of the military wives choir, and is a charming drama starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

Birds of Prey

After breaking up with the joker, Harley Quinn is on the run with a target on her face, facing the wrath of crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz. Luckily, she teams up with Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to fight back. Birds of Prey received great reviews, and is most definitely worth the watch -particularly for comic book lovers!

Emma

The latest, brilliant adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel sees a sassy take on the character as she attempts to play matchmaker to her friend Harriet, no matter the cost. Regularly chastised by her family friend, Mr Knightley, Emma begins to learn that perhaps the world isn't quite how she sees it. It is a gorgeous looking, funny version of the classic - and should most definitely be on your must-watch list.

Emma is available on Digital 8 June 2020 and on Blu-ray™ & DVD 22 June 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

