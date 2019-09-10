Red, White and Royal Blue author Casey Mcquiston talks potential sequel Bestselling author Casey Mcquiston also opened up about the Red, White and Royal Blue film

Fans in the know are, quite rightly, obsessed with Red, White and Royal Blue, the debut novel from American author Casey Mcquiston which quickly became a New York Times bestseller and made it into plenty of 2019 'top picks' roundups. It is easy to see why as well. The story about the fictional President's son Alex who falls madly in love with the English Prince Henry is the most romantic beach read, and Casey told HELLO! that she was "blown away" by the response the book has had.

She said: I feel so incredibly lucky to have written something that's resonated with so many people on so many levels. I expected this book to do well if it could find its target audience of queer millennials looking for a fun and escapist rom-com, but I never expected it to transcend as much as it has." She also opened up about a potential sequel based on the boys, explaining that although she wasn't working on it at the moment, "anything's possible". She said: "I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry."

The novel has already been picked up by Amazon Studios, and Casey revealed the very early plans for a film to be made. "The teams at Berlanti Productions and Amazon Studios have so much love for this project and are dedicating so much care to making sure it’s done right," she said. "Right now the plan is a movie, something big and shiny and colorful in the key of Love, Simon and Crazy Rich Asians. It will be gorgeous and stylish and funny and as true to the book as possible!"

She also opened up about her second novel, which is based on a "cynical, prickly loner" who falls in love with a mysterious woman in NYC. She said: "It's fun and weird and features a little bit of romcom-style time travel, and I can’t wait for people to read it!"

