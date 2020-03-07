15 inspiring reads for International Women's Day 2020: From Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to Margaret Atwood From self-help books to novels you'll read again and again, update your book list here

With International Women's Day right around the corner on Sunday 8 March, we have put together our favourite mix of fiction and non-fiction books that can inspire and empower women everywhere! From feminist masterpieces to self-help novels from women at the top of their game, check out our top picks here…

5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins

If you haven't watched Mel Robbins' Ted X Talk, you really need to! Her story is incredible and she is now the most booked female speaker in the world with her own TV show and a huge social media following. The 5 Second Rule was named the #1 audiobook in the world and the fifth most read book of the year on Amazon and it teaches you how to become confident, break the habit of procrastination and ditch self-doubt.

Get Your Sh*t Together by Sarah Knight

If you're stuck in a rut and need some no-nonsense words of encouragement, let Sarah Knight be your, ahem, knight in shining armour. Her sweary self-help guides are all international bestsellers, but this one is a fan favourite. Get Your Sh*t Together was on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen weeks and gives practical advice to anyone who wants to win at life.

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

Broken into five sections - Me; Gender & Sexuality; Race & Entertainment; Politics, Gender & Race; and Back to Me – Roxane's much celebrated collection of essays is a major favourite with fans and leaves you feeling seriously empowered. If you have already read it cover to cover, try Roxane's other works, Difficult Women and Hunger.

The Power by Naomi Alderman

The Power looks at how society would change if women suddenly became physically stronger of the two sexes after gaining mysterious superpowers, making men lose control and the patriarchy crumble overnight. The novel follows several different women as they begin to realise their own strength, and gives a compelling look at how the world would drastically change.

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

The long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, one of the most important feminist novels in recent times, sees several female characters fight against their circumstances in the feminist dystopia of Gilead. In the new novel, which was released in 2019, the women of the story must work secretly within the system to bring it down once and for all. This is the most gripping tale – and frankly we can't wait until they portray the events in The Handmaid's Tale television adaptation!

Wild: A Journey from Lost to Found by Cheryl Strayed

After Cheryl Strayed is rocked by grief, she decides to escape by hiking a famous 1,100 mile trek all on her own – and in this memoir she recounts everything she learned during her unique experience. Word of warning: you might end up sobbing along to this one.

Educated by Tara Westover

This memoir about a woman who grew up never attending school and working in her father's scrapyard while preparing for the end of days – before going on to take it upon herself to study and eventually receiving a doctorate from Cambridge University – will make you feel really bad that you didn't study harder for that Maths GCSE. Tara's journey as she realises her burning desire to know more about the world and escape the influence of her domineering father and brother is a true inspiration.

Pretending by Holly Bourne

This story follows April, a kind and caring person who has a difficult time trusting men thanks to her job and a series of bad relationships. After another bad date, she decides to transform herself into every man's 'ideal' woman, a "Regular Everyday Manic Pixie Dream Girl Next Door With No Problems". This novel, due to be released in April, outlines the importance of being true to yourself, as well as reclaiming your life after trauma.

#Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso

Sophia's autobiography #GirlBoss, about how she began the multimillion dollar business Nasty Gal while working as a campus safety host, was a huge hit – so much so that it was even made into a Netflix show. The book shows how women can build up their careers and it is a must-read into the fascinating world of online fashion.

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

If you're looking for a short but powerful explanation about why feminism is so essential, look no further than Chimamanda's groundbreaking essay on the topic. Adapted from her incredible TedX Talk on the subject, the bestselling author uses her own experiences and the truth about sexual politics to show just how much society needs to change.

Everday Sexism by Laura Bates

Laura released this book in 2014 after founding the Everyday Sexism Project which became a viral sensation noticed by the likes of The New York Times and more. The book is a series of untold stories and incredibly important data and statistics on a wide range of issues such as workplace harassment, women in politics (or lack thereof), and sexual assault. This book is a real eye-opener to the very real and ongoing struggles that women all over the world face every single day. Everybody must read this book.

For youngsters:

I Love You This Much

Give your little one all the love in the world with this lovely bestseller which you can personalise – and take them on their very own journey while telling them just how much you love them! This big hit with youngsters everywhere will put your little girl in the centre of the universe.

My First Emmeline Pankhurst by Lisbeth Kaiser

Teach your little one about women's history with this sweet and accessible book all about the life of Suffragette leader, Emmeline Pankhurst. Written as a heroic activist with gorgeous illustrations, the Little People, Big Dreams book series also includes stories for Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart and Ella Fitzgerald.

The Little Boy/Girl Who Lost Their Name

To inspire their imagination, show your youngster that they can go anywhere or do anything with this fabulous magical book based on their very own name. For example, if your daughter is named Lucy, they might be a lion, unicorn, chameleon and yeti on their journey! There are three different adventures to choose from, meaning that your youngster will never get tired of their adventures!

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2 by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

The second book from the Rebel Girls series has 100 brand new bedtime stories all about extraordinary women – from Beyonce to Nefertiti – and how they helped change the world. Told as fairytales, this will endlessly entertain and spark ambition in youngsters everywhere.

