Fans delighted to see ITV's Innocent star appear in The A Word - did you spot him? Lee Ingleby is perhaps best known for his role as Nick Huntley in Line of Duty

Fans have been enjoying ITV's Innocent, a show from 2018 that is being aired again on the network due to the lockdown. The story follows Line of Duty actor Lee Ingleby as David Collins, a man convicted of murdering his wife Tara, while claiming that he is innocent of the crime. However, fans were delighted to also spot Lee in BBC's new drama, The A Word.

Lee stars in both Innocent and The A Word

In the show, Lee plays Paul Hughes, Alison's ex-husband and Joe's Dad, who is learning to deal with the new changes in the family. In series one, viewers saw Paul try to start running a pub while dealing with the issues at home. Now, he and Alison are living separately. Fans praised the new series, with one writing: "Brilliant series...one I hope you're all very proud of. So needed, as many still have no idea about Autism, how it affects families, how it affects the person who has it, no understanding of the fears inside them, the difficulties of living in a world you don't understand." Another added: "Delighted you are all back, just when we really need something to look forward to. Such a fab series. Cannot wait to see what comes next."

Taking to Twitter to discuss Lee's starring roles, one person wrote: "Lee Ingleby is busy tonight." Another person added: "@leeingleby is on both BBC One and ITV right now and I love that." A third person admitted that Lee's appearance in both shows had caused some confusion, writing: "I put this on again tonight but got the wrong channel and didn't realise until halfway through because you were in this as well." Lee has previously starred in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Life on Mars and Inspector George Gently.

