Viewers can't get enough of this favourite character in BBC's The A Word Are you enjoying the new series?

The A Word on BBC returned for its third series on Tuesday and viewers were delighted to see the drama return. The show, which stars Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby, saw the Hughes family back on screens for the next instalment in their journey. But it was actor Christopher Eccleston, who plays Maurice Scott in the drama, who was receiving all of the praise from viewers.

Taking to social media to discuss the new episode, many expressed their delight at the Thor 2 actor's performance. One person tweeted: "Who else is watching #TheAWord wondering why Christopher Eccleston hasn't been given National Treasure status yet... gemstone he's TV gold!" while another seconded this notion, writing: "This really is a brilliant performance from Christopher Eccleston."

Christopher Eccleston plays Maurice in The A Word

A third viewer even expressed how the former Doctor Who actor needs to receive awards for his role as Maurice. They wrote: "Oh #TheAWord how I've missed you. Suddenly the world is a better place. And Christopher Eccleston's facial expressions are worthy of a Bafta on their own." Another simply tweeted: "Christopher Eccleston steals it again...#TheAWord."

The drama focuses on Joe Hughes who is diagnosed with autism

Christopher is joined by the other regular favourites on the show including Morven Christie who plays mum Alison, Lee Ingleby who plays dad Paul, and Max Vento who plays ten-year-old Joe. Joining the cast for series three is Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh who plays Heather, a member of staff at Joe's school. The third series marks the return of the show afternearly two and half years and continues to tell the story Joe and his family after his autism diagnosis when he was five years old. Now, Joe is splitting histime in between his parents Alison and Paul who are now divorced and living 100 miles apart.

