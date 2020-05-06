Absolutely India: Manc in Mumbai star Ryan Thomas reflects on Roxanne Pallett's shocking accusations The actor is currently starring in a new show along with his brothers

Ryan Thomas is currently appearing on our screens alongside his two brothers and father as they travel around India discovering their family history in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, but a couple of years ago his career was nearly brought to a dramatic halt. The actor ended up being involved in a dramatic incident in the Celebrity Big Brother house along with fellow former soap star Roxanne Pallett.

In 2018, while appearing on the show, the Coronation Street actor was seen to be play-fighting with Roxanne, but she misconstrued the interaction and later accused him of intentionally punching her. Although they have made amends since the incident, the two parties have both spoken out reflecting on the incident. Soon after, Ryan appeared on the This Morning sofa alongside his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh to discuss his time on the show, which he went on to win.

Ryan went on to be crowned champion of CBB in 2018

He told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: It was only when Ben [Jardine] came up to me and said 'I need a word with you' […] but then it got worse because he said I was the reason why she wanted to stay in another room and then I really got emotional. He continued: "I then went into the diary room and I did break down, I wanted out because then the game became reality," adding: "I felt like the police were going to call me, I was so, so frightened." He also reflected on how hearing the crowd's supportive chants from inside the house was a "massive relief" for him.

He's now currently starring in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai

Roxanne has since apologised for her remarks, which sparked more than 25,000 Ofcom complaints, and went on to be vocal about her mental health difficulties since the show. Speaking at an event soon after her CBB appearance, the former Emmerdale actress explained: "Last year I unravelled, I broke down. I lashed out. "And only now since being diagnosed with PTSD and Panic Disorder do I see that it was a result of years of untreated and ignored mental health issues that were lingering and building up and waiting to bubble over like an unwatched pot on a stove. I fell apart over a matter of weeks and I did so in front of millions on not just one occasion but three TV shows."

