Meet the cast of BBC's The A Word ahead of third series Will you be watching the show?

After two and a half years, The A Word is finally returning for its third series. The BBC drama, which stars Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby, tells the story of the Hughes family. After five-year-old Joe starts displaying signs of autism, he's given a formal diagnosis and the show then follows how his family deal with the revelation. Ahead of the brand new series, meet the full cast here...

Max Vento – Joe Hughes

The star of the show is Max Vento who plays the role of Joe Hughes. Joe is just five-years-old when he's diagnosed with autism after struggling with communication and with other children at school. Now he's a ten year's old and living in between two places. The A Word marks Max's first major TV role.

Max Vento plays star of the show Joe

Morven Christie – Alison Hughes

Morven Christie plays Joe's mum Alison who's learning to cope with the fallout of her son's diagnosis and what changes it has brought to her marriage and the family as a whole. Viewers will recognise Morven from popular shows such as Grantchester, Doctor Who, Twenty Twelve and Hunted.

Morven plays mum Alison

Lee Ingleby – Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes is Alison's ex-husband and Joe's Dad, also learning to deal with the new changes in the family. In series one, viewers saw Paul try to start running his own pub while dealing with the issues at home. Now, he and Alison are living separately. Lee has starred in fellow BBC drama Line of Duty, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, ITV's Innocent and Inspector George Gently.

Lee Ingleby plays Joe's dad and Alison's ex-husband Paul

Christopher Eccleston – Maurice Scott

Maurice Scott is Joe's grandfather and Alison's father. As a widower he has his own storyline as well when involved with his daughter's family. Christopher is perhaps best known for his role as the Doctor in Doctor Who in 2005 before David Tenant took over. He's appeared in many other shows and films like Fortitude, Safe House and The Second Coming.

Christopher Eccleston also stars in the drama

Molly Wright – Rebecca Hughes

Rebecca is Joe's older sister, who loves her little brother dearly. Rebecca is played by Molly Wright who also starred in other BBC drama Our Girl alongside Michelle Keegan as Lulu Lane.

Molly Knight plays sister Rebecca

Greg McHugh – Eddie Scott

Eddie is Maurice's son, Alison's brother and Joe's uncle in the show. He and his wife Nicola have had some difficulties of their own after he found out she was having an affair, and they moved nearer the Hughes family to try and have a fresh start. Series two saw the couple separate, but is that the end of the story? Playing Eddie is Greg McHugh, who has appeared in shows like Fresh Meat and Gary: Tank Commander.

Greg McHugh takes on role of Eddie

Vinette Robinson – Nicola Daniels

As said previously, Nicola is Eddie's wife from whom he has separated and the two shared a daughter. The role of Nicola is played by Vinette Robinson, who viewers will recognise from Delicious, Sherlock and Waterloo Road.

Vinette has since moved to London after her and Eddie's split

Pooky Quesnal – Louise Wilson

Louise Wilson is a singing teacher who ended up being Maurice's love interest in the second series. Things initially didn't last long, but their story isn't over. Louise is played by Pooky Quesnal, who has appeared in shows like EastEnders and W1A.

Louise and Maurice's story isn't over

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Heather

New to the cast for series three is Julia Hesmondhalgh playing Heather. It's not clear what exactly her role is in the show, but it looks as if she's playing a member of staff at Joe's school. Julie is known for her role in Coronation Street, but has also appeared in shows such as Broadchurch and The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Corrie actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined the cast

