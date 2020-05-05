Netflix's new series Space Force is the lockdown treat we need right now - watch the trailer Space Force is due to be released on late May - and we can't wait!

The trailer for Netflix's latest original series, Space Force, is finally here. The story follows Steve Carell as Mark R. Naird, a general who is put in charged of the new branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. The synopsis reads: "Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance." Watch the trailer here..

Loading the player...



WATCH: Space Force trailer

READ: Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

Speaking about signing onto the show, The Office actor said: "Space Force came around in a rather atypical way. Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show — the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force... We landed on the idea that it should be about the inception of Space Force. It should be about the person who is entrusted with the development, the creation of a new branch of the Armed Forces. And my character, General Mark R. Naird, is the person who's drafted into creating this branch."

READ: Netflix's Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth sequel confirmed - and director has already hinted at the plot