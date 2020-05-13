Viewers reveal trick you might have missed in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend is the second-ever Netflix interactive episode following Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, and it has already been hailed as a triumph from enthusiastic viewers. The episode follows Kimmy as she discovers that the reverend who kept her in a bunker for years might have yet another bunker - all just a few days before her wedding day (to Daniel Radcliffe, no less).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt theme song

While the show lets you choose between a series of options regarding Kimmy and her friends, viewers spotted a hilarious trick that viewers can try which will enable them to watch the full version of the hugely popular theme song. As the show's intro begins, Netflix's usual 'Skip intro' option appears. However, upon selecting the option, Mike Britt, who plays the neighbour who is auto remixed in the opening song, appears on the screen and tells the viewer that they now have to listen to the entire, unedited version of the song, saying: "You want to skip my intro? Nah-ah."

Have you tried the interactive episode?

Fans were delighted by the cheeky trick, with one writing: "The ‘Skip Intro’ part of #KIMMYVSTHEREVEREND is a stroke of genius! Well played @netflix!" Another added: "Go watch #UnbreakableKimmySchmidt new interactive special it's hilarious and so much fun to play with. P.s Skip the intro and thank me later." A third person added: "Skipping the #KimmySchmidt intro for the interactive special is a must. You’re welcome in advance for what happens next."

READ: Never Have I Ever star teases hit Netflix comedy will return for the second season

Ellie Kemper, who plays Kimmy, opened up about the new one-off episode, and how it felt to kiss Daniel Radcliffe. Chatting to Ellen DeGeneres, she said: "I kissed him multiple times, Ellen, and I felt so bad for him because a) I’m three times as old as he is, but b) I’m pregnant at the time of us shooting... I felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again. There was a moment when he like grazed my belly… it felt wrong, but he’s a trooper. He’s very lovely. He’s a class act."

READ: Is Netflix show Dead to Me season 3 happening? Find out here