Fans have been loving the new series of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me, and the showrunner, Liz Feldman, has already spoken about whether season three is in the works. Fortunately for keen viewers, it looks like the series will likely be going ahead!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dead to Me season two trailer

Chatting to TVLine, Liz explained: "Confidence is not a word I would use because I’ve been doing this too long. ‘Crazy things happen all the time. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. I’m reasonably hopeful and I’m optimistic about it. I pitched [Netflix] this ending and they seemed really delighted by it. They never said, 'You might wanna wrap it up'. We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season."

READ: Need TV inspiration? Find out what shows your favourite celebrities are watching in lockdown

Would you like to see a third season?

Starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, the series follows two friends and their plethora of secrets. In season two (and spoiler alert for those who still need to watch), the series ends on a major cliffhanger as the women are hit by a car that is being driven by Ben, Steve's secret twin brother. Speaking about how much they loved the show, one fan wrote: "Just finished #DeadToMe season 2 and... I didn't think it could top season one, but every single episode was very stressful but also full-throttle on the gas. That cliffhanger set up for Season three was [shocking] and someone needs to get Christina Applegate an Emmy ASAP.: Another fan added: "Me watching the #DeadToMe season two ending. Seriously, gimme season three ASAP, I NEED it! I can't be left hanging like that!"

READ: Never Have I Ever star teases hit Netflix comedy will return for second season