Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about how he reacted when he heard that his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint was expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, and admitted that it is "super weird" to think that they are old enough to have children.

Rupert and Georgia welcomed a baby girl

Chatting on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live via video call, Daniel confirmed that he had spoken to Rupert over text regarding the happy news. He said: "I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it's very very cool. It's also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are."

Daniel and Rupert played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley

He added that he, Rupert and Emma Watson are "terrible yardsticks for how old people are," adding: "I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they're lapped." Rupert and Georgia welcomed a baby girl just a few weeks after the news broke about the pregnancy, with their spokesperson saying: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Rupert previously opened up about having children, telling The Guardian back in 2018 that he wanted to become a father "soon". "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," he said at the time. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."