Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcome baby weeks after confirming pregnancy The actors only confirmed the pregnancy last month

Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome are the proud parents of a baby girl, the couple have confirmed. In a statement, a representative for the new parents said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The joyous arrival comes just four weeks after the couple, who have been together since 2011, confirmed Georgia's pregnancy.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," a rep said back in April, after the actress was pictured with a baby bump during a London outing with Rupert.

Although the Harry Potter actor is very private and rarely opens up about his personal life, back in 2018 he told The Guardian that he wanted to become a father "soon".

"Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," he told the publication at the time. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."

The 31-year-old was also asked whether he would ever name his son after his Harry Potter character. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with," he confessed.