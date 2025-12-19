Harry Potter and Happy Valley stars join upcoming drama adaptation of classic Dickens novel

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Happy Valley actress Charlie Murphy are just two major stars to have joined the cast of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, Paramount's upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella, which stars Johnny Depp in the titular role.

Also joining the upcoming film are Sam Claflin (Lazarus), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars sequel trilogy), Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Ellie Bamber (The Serpent). Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough, multi-Olivier award winner Sir Ian McKellen and Emmy winner Tramell Tillman (Severance) are also attached to the film, which has been penned by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion, Outcast).

Why I'll be tuning in

Not only is the series an adaptation of one of the most famous and beloved stories in history – a true staple of festive literature – but it is directed by Ti West, who is known for horror films like X and MaXXXine, which suggests viewers are in for a gothic and eerie take on the classic. This perfectly aligns with Hollywood icon Johnny Depp's history of playing complex, eccentric, and dark characters (Sweeney Todd and Edward Scissorhands) - genius casting!

Plus, the cast list really is something to behold. With the likes of Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley and Oscar nominees Andrea Riseborough and Sir Ian McKellen, the adaptation is likely to be one of the most star-studded and hotly-anticipated films of 2026.

What is Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol about?

The classic Dickens tale has been adapted for the stage, big and small screen many times over the years, with the first stage production opening less than a year after its publication.

The story follows a miserable ageing miser who is visited by the ghost of his dead business partner, as well as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, to show how his behaviour has impacted those around him. By the end of the story, Scrooge is relieved to learn that there is still time for him to change his ways and become a kind and generous human being.

The upcoming version, set in Dickens' London, follows one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance, according to a synopsis from Deadline.

Rupert Grint will reportedly play Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's kind-hearted employee. Other character details have yet to be revealed.

When will the film be released?

The film is scheduled for release on November 13, 2026.