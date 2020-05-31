Countryfile star Anita Rani reveals how she and husband are coping in lockdown The TV presenter spoke to HELLO! about her time in lockdown

Anita Rani has opened up about how she and her husband have been coping at home during the coronavirus lockdown. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the TV presenter revealed that she and husband Bhupi Rehal, to whom she has been married for over ten years, have been enjoying some "fabulous" quality time together.

WATCH: Anita Rani gives HELLO! a tour of her home in 2018

"For the first couple of weeks I was still in normal work mode, bouncing around my house thinking I should be doing stuff," she told HELLO!, adding: "I was trying to get my head around the reality of the situation, but I've enjoyed loads of things about it." The presenter, who lives in East London with her husband, continued: "I am spending lots of quality time with Bhupi, which has been fabulous, I'm cooking loads, the weather has been amazing, and I'm feeling grateful for the life I have, as I know there are lots of people in the world who are in crazy situations."

Anita and husband Bhupi have been married for over ten years

As well as bonding over their time at home, Anita and Bhupi have been enjoying exercises outdoors, too. The presenter stated that she's been getting outside to run and go for bike rides with Bhupi, to "see some nature, get some grass underfoot and breathe in some air." The former Strictly Come Dancing has been a TV favourite having been part of the Countryfile family since 2015, and Anita was even able to film an episode of the BBC show during lockdown.

Anita spoke exclusively to HELLO!

The production crew along with Anita went along to Hackney City Farm and Woodberry Wetlands in Stoke Newington, chatting to people (at a social distance) along the way. "Countryfile is seen as essential viewing because it’s giving the nation a massive hug on a Sunday night," she explained. "While we're trapped indoors, it's nice to escape. It felt important. I felt useful."

