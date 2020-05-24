Anita Rani talks life in lockdown and support she received after revealing her miscarriage The Countryfile star is feeling grateful for the life she has

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Anita Rani reveals how she has found herself working out what is important in her life during the recent lockdown. "It's become a reality that we don't have control over so many things in our life. For me, it's a matter of evaluating what's important," she tells the magazine. "I'm feeling grateful for the life I have, as I know there are lots of people in the world who are in crazy situations."

"I'm feeling grateful for the life I have," says Anita

Like everyone, it took the Countryfile presenter a while to get her head around lockdown as she tells HELLO!, "For the first couple of weeks I was still in normal work mode, bouncing around my house thinking I should be doing stuff. I was trying to get my head around the reality of the situation."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anita takes us on a tour of her home in 2018

Anita, who lives in East London with her husband Bhupinder Rehal, also tells of the overwhelming support and positive messages she received after revealing she had a miscarriage in December 2018. "So many women – and men – got in touch to say: 'We've carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it's still taboo and it shouldn't be."

Anita lives in East London with her husband

She added: "It felt cathartic to talk about it, I must say. I don't talk about things that are personal. I'm not someone who constantly shouts about my darkest secrets, so it felt like a real moment when I was opening myself up, and I'm glad I did. This is a really important subject to talk about. I've been gifted this amazing platform and a voice, and I feel I should use them for the positive."

READ: Lorraine Kelly opens up about miscarriage heartache after welcoming daughter Rosie

This week sees the start of a new, five-part series, Britain's Best Parent?, presented by Anita, which follows 12 sets of parents with differing parenting styles as they compete over whose style is best. Asked if it was difficult for her to take on a project about parenting, she tells HELLO!: "No, not at all. In fact, I think it would have been harder had I had kids, because I'm not giving any opinion whatsoever. I think everyone has a fascination with parenting, whether you've had them or not, because we've all been parented."

MORE: Loose Women's Andrea McLean and Anita Rani reveal surprising quality their husbands share - watch video

See the new issue of HELLO! on Monday for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.