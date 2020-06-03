BBC's The Capture to return for second season - get the details The CCTV-based crime thriller is returning for season two

BBC One has announced plans to bring their hugely popular 2019 show The Capture back for a second season - and we already can't wait! The first series followed detective Rachel Carey as she attempted to uncover the truth behind a woman's disappearance which is caught on CCTV - while the man behind the kidnapping had no memory of the event ever taking place.

Holliday will return as Rachel Carey

It has been confirmed that Strike actress Holliday Grainger will return as Rachel, and she opened up about returning to the show, saying: "I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture. Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next."

It has yet to be confirmed whether Callum Turner will return as Shaun Emery

Producer David Heyman added: "We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture, from audiences and critics alike. Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely - and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it.” BBC controller Piers Wenger added: "The BBC is so proud of The Capture which gripped and enticed audiences last year, and following its launch, grew its audience each week from episode three onwards which is no mean feat."

The first season ended on a cliffhanger when (spoiler alert), Rachel appeared to join forces with the mysterious correction team she had once sought to expose. Speaking about what to expect from season two, Ben explained: "The Capture series two will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy."

