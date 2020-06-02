Kris Marshall reveals whether there will be My Family reunion episode Kris Marshall opens up about the future of My Family

Viewers have been loving watching My Family reruns during the lockdown, and Kris Marshall has opened up about whether he would ever return for another episode of the hit sitcom which concluded in 2011. Chatting to Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, Kris said that the show only worked as the family were all living under the same roof, but he would be open to returning.

He explained: "Part of the issue that the reason the series worked in the first place was because it was a family - and while they're still a family - but now the children have grown up, I'm not sure how it would work... It's amazing watching it back, even though it's a bit like watching a time-travelling portal, but it's amazing to see how it stands up. Never say never, if the scripts are good and if the opportunity came along, never say never!"

The show has been repeated on BBC One

Kris' other hugely popular show, Death in Paradise, was recently shown again during lockdown while filming was postponed, with executive producer Tim Key explaining: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

The show's current star Ralf Little, who plays Neville Parker, revealed that he had to quit filming another show in South Africa due to COVID-19, explaining on Instagram: "We’re in South Africa, it’s pretty amazing. We’re supposed to be filming day one of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, where we drive around these incredible mountains passes in a car. Yesterday, we arrived and we saw giraffes, wildebeests and all sorts of crazy stuff. But, at the moment we’re on stand down, we don’t know whether we need to get coronavirus tests."