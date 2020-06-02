The famous exes and partners of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset Are you watching the Netflix reality show?

Like plenty of viewers, we are addicted to Selling Sunset on Netflix. Watching the drama and gorgeous views is perfect TV in our eyes. If you're a fan of the show, then you'll know that many of the stars are now famous in their own right, but a few have some well-known husbands and ex-partners. Intrigued? Here's what we know…

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is married to Justin Hartley. Justin is an actor known for his role as Kevin Pearson in US TV show This Is Us. Spoiler alert! Justin has reportedly filed for divorce from Chrishell and all will be revealed in the third season.

Chrishell is married to actor Justin Hartley

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young revealed in season two she now has a new boyfriend. And he's pretty famous too! Heather has begun dating Tarek El Moussa who is known for hosting home renovation shows Flip or Flop and Flipping 101. The pair reportedly moved in together earlier this year.

Heather's boyfriend is a TV presenter

Christine Quinn

Real-estate agent Christine Quinn gushed about her husband Christian Richard on the show, saying: "[He] is big in the tech world, he went to MIT. He's a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects."

Christine and her husband Christian

Amanza Smith

Like Chrishell, Amanza Smith's ex is pretty well-known. Her ex-husband and father to her two children is Ralph Brown who is a former NFL athlete who played for the New York Giants. The pair divorced shortly after the youngest child, aged eight, was born.

Amanza's ex is former NFL player Ralph Brown

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary's wedding to co-star Romain Bonnet was a staple storyline in season two of the show. The reality star told People: "I ended up selling my wedding venue on my wedding day, which was amazing: I paused the wedding and sold it in the middle of getting ready.

Mary and Romain got married on the show

"Everyone thought I was out of my mind, but I told the seller when he allowed me to book it for the wedding venue that I won't let the wedding planning or doing it there get in the way of selling it!" Mary previously dated Jason Oppenheim, who is the founder and president of The Oppenheim Group, the brokerage representing the agents on the show.

