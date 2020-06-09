Viewers defend Joanne Lees after Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery's latest episode 

Viewers have been obsessed with Channel 4's new documentary Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery. The new series looks at the devastating 2001 disappearance of Peter Falconio, who is presumed dead after he and his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, were pulled over and attacked while backpacking through the Australian outback.

Viewers defended Joanne on the show

The second episode of the new documentary aired on Monday night, and fans took to Twitter to discuss it, with viewers equally defending Joanne and expressing confusion over her behaviour during police interviews following the incident. One person wrote: "I don't know what really happened to Peter Falconio but it's clear the press vilified Joanne Lees because she stood her ground, wouldn't bend, wouldn't behave how they demanded & refused to do as she was told like a good little girl."

Joanne survived an attack in the Australian outback

Another added: "Just because someone doesn’t cry and wail in public it doesn’t mean they're 'dodgy'. People react to things in different ways. Hating the sexist undertones here - how dare she not conform to what some people expect a grieving girlfriend to behave like." However, others were confused by her behaviour in the aftermath of the incident, with one tweeting: "Is there a particular reason why Joanne Lees has the most stinking attitude while giving evidence in her BOYFRIEND’S murder case?"

Joanne, who managed to escape their attacker by running and hiding for five hours, has previously spoken about the ordeal on a few occasions and wrote a book about her experiences, No Turning Back, which was adapted into the TV movie Joanne Lees: Murder in the Outback. Speaking about her experience to 60 Minutes, she said: "I just felt the isolation that I was completely alone. I was screaming for Pete to come and help me, he didn't return."