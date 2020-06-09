Viewers are saying the same thing about Broadchurch's return Have you tuned into the 2011 crime show?

Broadchurch is back on our screens while being repeated during the lockdown, and fans are loving watching the hit 2011 show all over again. Plenty of viewers tuned into the hugely popular crime drama, with many proudly confirming that they were excited to binge-watch the show all over again, despite knowing who was behind Danny's murder.

One person tweeted: "Have I seen Broadchurch before and know what happens? Yes. Am I extremely excited to re-watch it? Yes." Another added: "#Broadchurch being re-broadcasted every Monday evening makes me so so happy - some fantastic British TV." A third person wrote: "It’s hard to describe the impact #Broadchurch had on British tv when it first aired but it was definitely seismic. It was the perfect crime drama with a perfect cast."

Fans are loving that the show is back on TV

Costume designer Ray Holman was also updating viewers with fun behind-the-scenes details on the opening episode, and tweeted: "#Broadchurch still fresh, emotional and moving. Beth's’ red dress was made especially for the opening sequence. We had a ‘no checks’ policy for costume as much as possible so things look naturally scruffy and out of place. Nothing set traditionally."

The story follows the investigation into the murder of a young boy

Season one of the hit show follows Alec Hardy, a misanthropic detective inspector who has to investigate the murder of a young boy found by the cliffs of the island town while reluctantly accompanied by the personable detective Ellie Miller. Everyone is a suspect as the unlikely duo investigate, and the popular show ran for three seasons in total before concluding in 2013.

Speaking about the show ending, showrunner Chris Chibnall told Radio Times: "It’s hard to say goodbye. I’ve asked myself, ‘Why am I walking away from the two best actors in the country?'" He added to BBC Radio Four: "That is it and there will be no more after this one, absolutely."