Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery - has Bradley John Murdoch ever confessed to Peter's murder? Are you watching Channel 4's Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery?

Viewers have been fascinated by Channel 4's new documentary Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery, which follows the disappearance of Peter Falconio, his girlfriend Joanne Lees' escape and the subsequent investigation into the incident. While Bradley John Murdoch was eventually convicted of Peter's murder in 2005 and is currently serving a life sentence, has he ever confessed to the crime? Find out here...

Bradley was convicted of murdering Peter in 2001

Bradley is currently serving a life sentence at the Darwin Correctional Centre in Australia. He has maintained his innocence since his conviction in 2005, and took to the stand at his trial to deny the charges. He has since lodged two appeals against his conviction, one in 2006 and one in 2013. Both were unsuccessful, as one was rejected while the other was withdrawn.

READ: Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery: where is Joanne Lees now?

Joanne testified against Bradley

The latter appeal was on the grounds that Joanne had been "improperly" trained ahead of her testimony, with Bradley's barrister, Peter Faros QC, saying at the time: "This is an allegation that the crown prosecutor at the original trial, Rex Wild QC, improperly groomed the star crown witness Joanne Lees in how to give her evidence. This allegation brings into question the entirety of Lees' evidence."

READ: Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery: where is Joanne Lees now?

Joanne's testimony and DNA evidence were both major factors in Bradley's conviction, but the convicted murderer has never revealed where Peter's body was buried - which was never found despite an extensive search. Following his conviction, Chief Justice Brian Martin implored him to reveal the location of the burial site, saying: "One day in the future while Mr Falconio's parents are young enough and in sufficient health to find some peace, that you will see your way clear to help them find that peace by disclosing where you buried the body of their son."