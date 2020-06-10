Kate and Gerry McCann have posted a statement on the new German investigation into the disappearance of their daughter, Madeleine, who went missing in 2007. Posting on their website, they wrote: "We welcome the appeal... regarding the disappearance of our daughter, Madeleine."

The statement continued: "We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine. All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.

"We will be making no further comment regarding the appeal... We would like to thank the general public for their ongoing support and encourage anyone who has information directly related to the appeal, to contact the police." The new investigation confirmed that German-born Christian Brückner, who was living in the Algarve around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, is the prime suspect, and police have appealed to anyone who might have known him during that time.

A German prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, told Sky News: "We have no information that she is alive. All indications we have got... point in the direction that Madeleine is dead. We've got things we cannot communicate that speak for the theory... We don't have the crucial evidence of Madeleine McCann's body. At the moment we also don't have enough proof for a trial at court, but we have some evidence that the suspect has done the deed. That's why we need more information from people, especially places he has lived so we can target these places especially and search there for Madeleine."

