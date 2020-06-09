The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has returned to the news after German authorities announced that they had a new suspect in the case. Christian Brückner was believed to be living in the Algarve in 2007, and police are appealing for anyone who might have known him during that time. The new investigation was discussed on Good Morning Britain with the editor-in-chief of German newspaper Bild, Julian Reichelt, who spoke about how the suspect might have known that Madeleine and her younger twin siblings, Shaun and Amelie, were being checked up on intermittently in their hotel room.

Susanna Reid said: "It has been noted that the repeated dinner reservation for the McCanns and their friends in the staff message book [at the tapas restaurant] said, 'They want to sit closer to the apartments because they want to go and check on their children.'" Julian replied: "That is one of the very tragic details in this investigation, because from everything we can see the parents wanted to take the best possible care of their children and that's what may have led to this."

Madeline went missing in 2007

A German prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, recently spoke about the case, and claimed that he has evidence that Madeleine was killed. Speaking to Sky News while appealing for new information, he said: "We have no information that she is alive. All indications we have got that I can't tell you to point in the direction that Madeleine is dead. We've got things we cannot communicate that speak for the theory... We don't have the crucial evidence of Madeleine McCann's body."

Christian Brückner is suspected of abducting Madeleine

He continued: "At the moment we also don't have enough proof for a trial at court, but we have some evidence that the suspect has done the deed. That's why we need more information from people, especially places he has lived so we can target these places especially and search there for Madeleine."