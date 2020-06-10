Schitt's Creek has been the ultimate binge-watch during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that series six – which premiered on Netflix in May – would be the final season. Show co-creator Dan Levy, who plays David Rose in the comedy programme, has revealed that they decided to end the programme at season six while it was still on a high. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "Season six felt like a great time to end on a high note with our fans and to give them exactly what they wanted without outstaying our welcome."

Schitt's Creek ended on a high at season six

In fact, Schitt's Creek was only ever supposed to have two series. Speaking to Variety, Daniel explained: "I at no point wanted to compromise on quality or storytelling. It just didn't feel like it was worth the risk to take it any further. The goal was at the end of this show, this family will realise the value of love. Money can temporarily bandage a lot of things. But they would never be able to buy the kind of closeness that they have by the end of the series."

The popular comedy show had initially planned only two seasons

Dan confirmed the end of Schitt's Creek in 2019, with a heartfelt statement posted on his Instagram account. He wrote: "That's a wrap, friends. Don't think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night. Thank you to everyone who made this little show happen. To my family, thank you for being patient with me while I fussed over every detail, big and small, for six life-changing years. To our magnificent cast and crew, I am still trying to find the words to properly describe the breadth and strength of your talents and how much you've inspired me. To our fans, you've got a season made with a whole lot of love coming your way next year. And lastly, to Prince David, long may you [expletive] reign."

Schitt's Creek fans were delighted over the weekend when the cast reunited online to deliver a commencement video for the class of 2020. Dan was joined by Catherine O'Hara (Moira), Annie Murphy (Alexis), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Emily Hampshire (Stevie), and the rest of the cast, as they sang Mariah Carey's Hero. The singer then surprised the stars of the show by joining in with the lyrics, causing Dan, who was in character as David, pretending to faint.

