Everything you need to know about Dr Hilary: his wife, career and more The Good Morning Britain star began his TV career in 1986!

In recent months, Dr Hilary Jones has become a regular fixture and reassuring face on Good Morning Britain alongside Lorraine Kelly to help keep the nation educated on COVID-19. But this isn't his first brush with fame as he has been a familiar face on TV for more than 30 years. In fact, he and Lorraine were the first presenters to be signed up by GMTV in 1993, and he is now the Health Editor for GMB. But what else do we know about the doctor? Keep reading to find out…

WATCH: Dr Hilary gives out important hay fever advice

Loading the player...

MORE: Dr Hilary reveals he advised Kate Garraway to call an ambulance for husband Derek Draper

Who is Dr Hilary Jones?

Dr Hilary Jones is a GP, TV presenter, medical broadcaster, author and public speaker. The 66-year-old qualified in 1976 at The Royal Free Hospital in London. In 1979 he worked for a year as the single-handed medical officer on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island in the world. He became a Principal in General Practice and a GP Trainer in the early 1980s. He also worked as a Senior House Officer in Opthalmology before entering General Practice assisting in Glaucoma and Cataract extraction procedures and learning the science of refraction.

When did Dr Hilary Jones start his TV career?

In 1986, Dr Hilary began presenting educational medical TV programmes for British Medical TV. Soon after, the shows were adopted by Sky TV for their news bulletins. In 1989 he joined TV breakfast station, TVAM.

Dr Hilary is now the Health Editor for GMB

Who is Dr Hilary Jones's wife?

Dr Hilary is married to fitness expert Dee Thresher. As a personal trainer, she helped design the workouts featured in many stars’ workout DVDs, including the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Charlie Brooks and Letitia Dean.

The couple met when they worked together on GMTV's Bikini Diet segment back in 2008. At the time, Hilary was married to his second wife, and their relationship remained platonic until sometime later. Dee previously recalled: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice. We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend's wedding, re-connected and we've been together ever since."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly looks unrecognisable in early reporting days - see video

Dr Hilary Jones and his wife Dee Thresher

When did Dr Hilary Jones and Dee marry?

Dr Hilary and Dee wed in 2016. Speaking about her husband, Cyprus-born Dee said: "Of course I think he's very attractive and he's such a lovely man. He is charming and caring. I admit I tease him about it. He just rolls his eyes and gets straight back to work."

How many times has Dr Hilary Jones been married?

Dr Hilary was married twice before he met his current wife Dee. From 1977 to 1987 he was married to Anne Marie Vives and together, they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 19 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

Dr Hilary with second wife Sarah Harvey and their twins, Samantha and Rupert

How many children does Dr Hilary have?

Between them, Hilary and Dee have eight children and at least three grandchildren. "It's lovely being a grandparent, I'm sure we'll have more," the doctor remarked in 2019.

Where do Dr Hilary Jones and his wife Dee live?

Dr Hilary and Dee live in a "quirky" old house together in Kent with their springer spaniel dog Harley. "It's just old and nothing's in a straight line, and nothing's level," Hilary previously said. "It's a nightmare for decorating, but we just love the house." And because they both work, chores are shared between them. "I'm pretty good at maintenance, I've always got a project on," he added. "Dee does all the cooking though because I don't really go in the kitchen! She's Cypriot and cooks some wonderful dishes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.