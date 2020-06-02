Are you struggling with hay fever at the moment? Dr Hilary has opened up about different hay fever medications, and whether they are okay to take or not during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary explained that while things like nasal sprays or inhalers had a "negligible" effect on the rest of the body, steroids or medication might be a different story. Watch here...

Dr Hilary recently rejoined the show along with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, after the trio took a week-long break. At the time, Piers said: "We're going to have half term off next week, even though of course there is no half term, but also it's been a long-haul hasn't it? [...] It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this [situation]. Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this." He also joked: "Today could be our last day. You never know do you, these days?" Susanna was quick to remind Piers of their fortunate situation as he pointed out that they would be spending their break in lockdown, stating: "Well, I'm sorry but people will play the world's smallest violin."

