Lorraine Kelly was left reminiscing as an old clip of her early reporting days resurfaced during Monday's show. The TV presenter, who was chatting to former Good Morning Britain presenters Anne Diamond and Nick Owen, can be seen looking fresh-faced as she presented a news bulletin on TV am from her native home Scotland – and she looks completely unrecognisable!

The presenter was clearly pleasantly surprised by the throwback, as she told her former colleagues: "I looked about three and a half years old, oh that was brilliant!" Anne and Nick can also been chatting on the GMB sofa, where they spent almost ten years presenting next to each other from 1983 onwards.

A picture of Lorraine from back in the day was also shared

It was on this show that Lorraine began her broadcasting career, and the presenter took the opportunity to thank her guests for taking her under their wing all those years ago. "It was a golden era, it really was," Lorraine gushed. "I just want to thank both of you, because both of you were so, so kind to me when I started off as a wee lassie, and I learnt so, so much from both of you, you're the absolute masters."

The TV veterans were chatting to Lorraine about their new YouTube adventure, With Anne and Nick, during which they have welcomed a number of guests so far including Lorraine herself, Ainsley Harriot and Joe Lycett, for a chat. On the new series, Anne said: "We've always been able to talk a lot, we sort of finish each other's sentences and things like that, so we thought we'd just do it on air, or live streaming as it's called, and it's just been such fun." Nick agreed stating: "And as you well know with normal television, you're always being counted down, you're always running out of time, [but now] there are no limits, we could go on for five hours if we wanted to, and we're just catching up with old friends. There's no other reason for doing this, it's purely the joy of doing it."

