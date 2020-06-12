Outlander co-stars to appear in new TV show together - get the details Need more of Outlander star Sam Heughan on your screen? You're in luck

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the hit Amazon Prime Video series, have announced that they will be starring in a new TV show together - and we can't wait! The series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, will follow the actors as they travel through Scotland.

Will you be watching Men in Kilts?

Speaking about the new show, President of original programming at Starz, Christina Davis, said: "The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while travelling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience. The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends."

READ: Outlander author shocks fans as she criticises scene in TV show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Men in Kilts trailer

The eight-part series is due to be released in January 2021, and will certainly help fill the void during Droughtlander! Outlander season six is expected to air in either late 2021 or 2022, with Sam telling Digital Spy that there might be a long wait for the new season, the same as the gap between seasons four and five. He explained: "It almost came to 5-6 months [last year]. We did have a lot of press during that time. I'm not sure the exact dates at the moment, but I think it might be the same. There will be a Droughtlander but they can go see my movies."

READ: Outlander star teases plot for next season after dramatic season five finale