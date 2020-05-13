Outlander season five only recently came to a dramatic finale, but the plot of season six is already on viewer's minds. The many twists and turns of the final episode, which aired on Sunday, shocked fans and left them wanting more. And luckily, one of the stars of the historical drama has given a glimpse as to what viewers can expect from season six of the Amazon Prime show.

WATCH: Outlander episode 8 preview: Famous Last Words

Lauren Lyle, who has played Marsali MacKimmie Fraser on the show since 2017, was speaking to TV Line when she gave a little insight onto the plot for the next series. "We haven't got right into the details of next season just yet," she began, adding: "César [Domboy] just texted me. Literally, I'm looking at a text from him right now, because we speak constantly and we're always in contact. We speak, I think, on the phone almost every day, and so we're always talking about it."

Lauren Lyle plays Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the show

She continued: "I do know some stuff is going to happen with them next season that's very much them together, so that will happen, but it'll be a totally different situation to what you've seen them in before." The 26-year-old actress also gushed about her love for the on-screen relationship between her and César, who plays Claudel Fraser. "We love the fact that they're one of the only couples that don't fight that much, and we don't argue that much. I mean, there's stuff I can't really talk about."

Meanwhile, the finale of series five sparked great emotion among its viewers. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I've already got the Kleenex, but I’ll never be ready to the end of #Outlander." A second person tweeted: "My goodness I don't want to even think about it but I [praying hands emoji] for a happy ending #Outlander the most beautiful lovestory." While a third wrote: "Thank you Outlander cast and crew for an outstanding season 5 and to Diana Gabaldon for creating the Outlander world.

