Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared a seriously creepy snap from the set of season six! The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit show, posted a photo of himself next to a dummy designed to look like him, which was used in a recent episode where his character is poisoned. He captioned the snap: "Jamie and errrrr... Jamie?" Fans were quick to joke about it, with one writing: "Oh you've ruined the illusion Sam. Life will never be the same." Another added: "Two Jamie's are better than one."

Sam with his double double dummy

The dummy was used in the episode as Richard Rankin, who plays Jamie's son-in-law Roger, had to carry him through the woods - and it sounds like Sam himself might have been a little too heavy! One person tweeted: "Wait, could Rik not handle pulling the real you around?!" Another person joked: "What!!?? Rick didn’t really have to drag you through the woods? Haha! That dummy needs to work out a bit more to look like you! We love these BTS photos! Thanks for sharing."

READ: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe breaks silence over Sam Heughan bullying statement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander scene between Claire and Jamie

Sam also shared a snap of himself and his co-star Caitriona Balfe, who looks unimpressed at the selfie, writing: "All I could find from the ep.. #HappyBalfe." The actress then shared a photo of her own that showed Sam struggling with the jacket of his costume, writing: "He does get confused sometimes." In another post, she revealed that the actor was watching football while on set, adding: "Always focused on the job at hand." The pair appear to be in good spirits again following Sam's heartbreaking statement shared in mid-April, where he spoke about online bullying. He wrote: "After the past six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out."

READ: Outlander star Sam Heughan hits out at social media trolls in heartbreaking statement